Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Return cut short
Neuvirth was pulled in Sunday's loss to Winnipeg after giving up three goals on 10 shots.
Anthony Stolarz replaced Neuvirth, allowing four goals on what was supposed to be a night off. Neuvirth, playing in his first game since Oct. 27, did not look sharp. The 30-year-old Czech netminder has been irrelevant this season and offers no value in fantasy until his performance improves. It's unclear when Neuvirth's next opportunity to start will come.
