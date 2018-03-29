Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Returns to net Wednesday
Neuvirth (lower body) will start between the pipes Wednesday against the Avalanche in Denver, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Neuvirth was activated from injured reserve Wednesday in preparation for his first start since Feb. 18 against the Rangers. The veteran netminder hasn't been fazed on the road this season, owning a 2.63 GAA and a .917 save percentage that nearly mirrors his home stats. Those numbers will be put to the test Wednesday against an Avalanche squad that averages 3.53 goals per game at home this season.
