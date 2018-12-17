Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Returns to practice
Neuvirth (personal) rejoined the team at practice Monday following the birth of his child, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports.
Following an injury to Anthony Stolarz (lower body), Neuvirth will likely be forced to split time with highly-touted prospect Carter Hart. The oft-injured Neuvirth has appeared in just two games for the Flyers this season, in which he posted a 0-2-0 record with an abysmal 6.14 GAA.
