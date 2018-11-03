Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Routed to Philly to meet with doctors
Neuvirth missed morning skate Saturday, as he's traveling back to Philadelphia to be evaluated by team doctors.
Neuvirth was blasted by the Islanders to the tune of six goals on 22 shots in his season debut last Saturday, and then the Flyers elected to keep him out for subsequent games in Anaheim and Los Angeles, respectively. We won't speculate too much on the matter, but the obvious concern is that he may have suffered a setback of some kind after starting the season late due to a groin injury. Brian Elliott and Calvin Pickard figure to hold down the fort as long as Neuvirth is out of commission.
More News
-
Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Ugly loss in first start of season•
-
Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: In goal Saturday•
-
Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Backing up Thursday•
-
Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Recalled from stint in minors•
-
Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Officially headed to AHL Lehigh Valley•
-
Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Tenatively set for rehab start•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 6
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...