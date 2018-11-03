Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Routed to Philly to meet with doctors

Neuvirth missed morning skate Saturday, as he's traveling back to Philadelphia to be evaluated by team doctors.

Neuvirth was blasted by the Islanders to the tune of six goals on 22 shots in his season debut last Saturday, and then the Flyers elected to keep him out for subsequent games in Anaheim and Los Angeles, respectively. We won't speculate too much on the matter, but the obvious concern is that he may have suffered a setback of some kind after starting the season late due to a groin injury. Brian Elliott and Calvin Pickard figure to hold down the fort as long as Neuvirth is out of commission.