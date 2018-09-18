Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Saves eight shots
Neuvirth saved 8-of-9 shots before being pulled in favor of Carter Hart in Monday's 3-1 win over the Islanders.
Neuvirth drew the start for Monday's contest and guarded the blue paint for 30 minutes, allowing one goal on nine shots. The 6-foot-1 netminder had offseason surgery on both his hips but clearly looks healthy and ready to battle Brian Elliott for the starting job with the Flyers.
