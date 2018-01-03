Neuvirth stopped 10 of 11 shots while playing the third period in relief of an ineffective Brian Elliott during Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Penguins.

Neuvirth looked fine in his first action since Nov. 28. Elliott allowed four goals on 14 shots and is due for some time off given his heavy recent workload, so expect Neuvirth to be penciled into the starter's crease soon.