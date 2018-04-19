Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Sees first playoff action
Neuvirth replaced Brian Elliott against the Penguins in Wednesday's Game 4. He allowed two goals on 13 shots in a 5-0 defeat.
This was Neuvirth's first playoff action, and only his second appearance in Philadelphia's last 26 games. Brian Elliott has really struggled in these playoffs, and the Flyers are now facing elimination. Neuvirth had a .915 save percentage, which was highest among Philly goalies, so it wouldn't be surprising if the 30-year-old got a start in Game 5.
