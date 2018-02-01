Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Shelled by Caps on Wednesday

Neuwirth gave up five goals on 20 shots before being removed midway through the third period of Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Capitals.

It's the second straight game in which Neuwirth has been beaten five times, after he allowed only five goals in total over his five previous appearances. There's no indication yet when Brian Elliott (lower-body) might be ready to return from IR, and until he does the Flyers may be stuck relying on Neuwirth regardless of how poor his form is.