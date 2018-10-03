Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Shifted to IR

Neuvirth (groin) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday.

This was an expected move considering Neuvirth is facing an indefinite absence, plus the Flyers claimed Calvin Pickard off waivers. Based on how the schedule is laid out for Philadelphia, Neuvy is ineligible to return for at least the next four more games.

