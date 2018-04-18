Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Slated for backup duties
Neuvirth (lower body) will serve as Brian Elliott's backup for Wednesday's Game 4 against the Penguins, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
It wouldn't be surprising to see Neuvirth called into action at some point now that he's healthy, as Elliott has been extremely inconsistent during the Flyers' first-round matchup with Pittsburgh, surrendering five goals en route to blowout defeats in Games 1 and 2 of the series. However, Neuvirth will have some rust to shake off after having missed more than two weeks due to a lower-body ailment, so things could get ugly if Philadelphia is forced to call on him against the Penguins' ferocious offense.
