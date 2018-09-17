Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Slated to start Monday

Neuvirth (hip) is expected to start Monday's preseason matchup with the Islanders, Bill Meltzer of NHL.com reports.

With his hip injury seemingly behind him, Neuvirth can turn is his focus an challenging Brian Elliott (abdomen) for the No. 1 job in Philadelphia. Carter Hart -- long considered the netminder of the future for the Flyers -- figures to finish out Monday's contest.

