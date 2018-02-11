Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Starting Sunday

Neuvirth will get the starting nod Sunday in Vegas, Brandon Sommermann of Philly Sports Network reports.

Neuvirth came into Saturday's game against the Coyotes for the shootout and led his team to victory after an injury to Brian Elliott (lower body). The 29-year-old netminder has given up five goals in each of his last two starts, making just 32 saves in the process. However, he's been a solid backup this season as a whole, registering a 2.61 GAA and .911 save percentage.