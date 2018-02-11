Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Starting Sunday
Neuvirth will get the starting nod Sunday in Vegas, Brandon Sommermann of Philly Sports Network reports.
Neuvirth came into Saturday's game against the Coyotes for the shootout and led his team to victory after an injury to Brian Elliott (lower body). The 29-year-old netminder has given up five goals in each of his last two starts, making just 32 saves in the process. However, he's been a solid backup this season as a whole, registering a 2.61 GAA and .911 save percentage.
More News
-
Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Makes six saves in relief•
-
Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Shelled by Caps on Wednesday•
-
Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Gets starting nod Wednesday•
-
Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Misses practice with illness•
-
Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Surrenders five in loss to Bolts•
-
Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Tending twine Thursday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...