Neuvirth will guard the cage in Thursday's road game against the Blues, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Neuvirth has been solid in limited action this season, registering a 2.30 GAA and .925 save percentage in four appearances, but a lack of offensive support from his teammates has led to him posting a disappointing 1-3-0 record over that span. He'll look to snap a two-game losing streak Thursday in a tough road matchup with a red-hot Blues team that's currently riding a four-game winning streak.