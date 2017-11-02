Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Starting Thursday in St. Louis
Neuvirth will guard the cage in Thursday's road game against the Blues, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Neuvirth has been solid in limited action this season, registering a 2.30 GAA and .925 save percentage in four appearances, but a lack of offensive support from his teammates has led to him posting a disappointing 1-3-0 record over that span. He'll look to snap a two-game losing streak Thursday in a tough road matchup with a red-hot Blues team that's currently riding a four-game winning streak.
