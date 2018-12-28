Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Stat line doesn't deceive
Neuvirth made 31 saves in a 6-5 overtime loss to the Lightning on Thursday night.
It was a run-and-gun night for both goalies; Neuvirth just allowed one more. He has a 1-2-1 record with a 4.79 GAA and .835 save percentage. We'll just let that hang out there. #UglyStatLine
More News
-
Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Defending cage against Lightning•
-
Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Finally finds win column•
-
Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Patrolling crease Sunday•
-
Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Returns to practice•
-
Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Expecting birth of child any day•
-
Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Return cut short•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...