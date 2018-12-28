Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Stat line doesn't deceive

Neuvirth made 31 saves in a 6-5 overtime loss to the Lightning on Thursday night.

It was a run-and-gun night for both goalies; Neuvirth just allowed one more. He has a 1-2-1 record with a 4.79 GAA and .835 save percentage. We'll just let that hang out there. #UglyStatLine

