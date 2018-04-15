Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Stays out Sunday

Neuvirth (lower body) won't suit up for Game 3 against the Penguins on Sunday, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports.

Since Neuvirth would've been in a backup role anyway, it's not a huge deal for the Flyers. Instead, Petr Mrazek will take a seat on the bench to back up starter Brian Elliott.

