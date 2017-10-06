Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Stops 25 in tough-luck loss
Neuvirth was beaten twice on 27 shots in Thursday's 2-0 loss to the Kings.
Neuvirth held his own in his first start of the season, but was simply outplayed by Los Angeles' Jonathan Quick, who turned aside all 35 shots he faced. The two goalies had matching shutouts going before Trevor Lewis beat Neuvirth 6:16 into the second period and Tyler Toffoli added an insurance tally with 2:21 left in the third. Neuvirth should continue to mix in as an oft-used backup to Brian Elliott, who won 5-3 on Opening Night.
