Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Succumbs to Nashville
Neuvirth allowed four goals on 34 shots in Tuesday's loss to the Predators.
Neuvirth was stellar in nearly two periods of action Monday, stopping all 23 shots from the Hurricanes, and he stayed hot through a scoreless first period. That flame was extinguished quickly by Craig Smith in the second period, opening the floodgates for three more goals after that. Neuvirth now has a .866 save percentage and could continue losing starts to rookie Carter Hart.
More News
-
Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Tending twine Tuesday•
-
Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Plays well in relief•
-
Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Stat line doesn't deceive•
-
Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Defending cage against Lightning•
-
Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Finally finds win column•
-
Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Patrolling crease Sunday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...