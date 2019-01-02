Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Succumbs to Nashville

Neuvirth allowed four goals on 34 shots in Tuesday's loss to the Predators.

Neuvirth was stellar in nearly two periods of action Monday, stopping all 23 shots from the Hurricanes, and he stayed hot through a scoreless first period. That flame was extinguished quickly by Craig Smith in the second period, opening the floodgates for three more goals after that. Neuvirth now has a .866 save percentage and could continue losing starts to rookie Carter Hart.