Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Suffers groin injury Friday

Coach Ron Hextall said Neuvirth will likely miss time after injuring his groin during Friday's practice, Bill Meltzer of NHL.com reports.

It's a frustrating injury since Neuvirth struggled with a lower-body injury last season as well and had surgery on both hips in April. There's no specific timetable for his return, as the team needs to run more tests first. Neuvirth's injury will leave Brian Elliott, Carter Hart and Anthony Stolarz as the goalies for the remainder of preseason.