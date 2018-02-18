Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Suffers lower-body malady

Neuvirth (lower body) left Sunday's game against the Rangers and won't return, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Neuvirth allowed three goals on just 14 shots, so that was assumed to be the reason Alex Lyon started the second period. However, Neuvirth was absent from the bench as well, so if Lyon gets hurt, the Flyers will turn to an emergency backup. If Neuvirth's injury is serious, it puts the Flyers at the top of the list of teams searching for a goaltender before the deadline, since Brian Elliott (lower body) will be out until late March.