Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Suffers lower-body malady
Neuvirth (lower body) left Sunday's game against the Rangers and won't return, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Neuvirth allowed three goals on just 14 shots, so that was assumed to be the reason Alex Lyon started the second period. However, Neuvirth was absent from the bench as well, so if Lyon gets hurt, the Flyers will turn to an emergency backup. If Neuvirth's injury is serious, it puts the Flyers at the top of the list of teams searching for a goaltender before the deadline, since Brian Elliott (lower body) will be out until late March.
More News
-
Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Surfaces as Sunday starter•
-
Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Records 35 saves•
-
Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Gets starting nod Friday•
-
Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Makes 32 saves in shootout loss Tuesday•
-
Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Looking for strong follow-up•
-
Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Prevails in Vegas•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...