Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Surfaces as Sunday starter
Neuvirth will make his fourth straight start against the Rangers on Sunday, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.
Neuvirth has faced over 36 shots in each of his last three starts, allowing just one goal in two of those games, but yielding four goals in the other. Still, the interim starter has posted a .946 save percentage in that span and the Flyers' offense is rocking right now, averaging 3.5 goals per game over the last six. The Rangers, on the other hand, have averaged under two goals per contest in nine February outings, which could make Neuvirth a value start Sunday.
