Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Surrenders five in loss to Bolts

Neuvirth allowed five goals on just 22 shots during Thursday's 5-1 loss to Tampa Bay.

This was a disappointing showing from Neuvirth and the Flyers, as Philadelphia is fighting for a playoff spot and was bullied by the best team in league. The Czech netminder had won each of his previous three starts and posted a .955 save percentage and 1.36 GAA through his latest five appearances, though, so there's potential. It's likely best to approach Neuvirth on a start-by-start basis and avoid difficult matchups.