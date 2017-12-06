Neuvirth -- who was placed on IR Wednesday -- is dealing with a leg injury, per freelance sports writer Tim Panaccio

Considering Neuvirth has logged a mere eight games this season, his absence is unlikely to affect all but the deepest of formats. In those prior appearances, the netminder is 2-5-1 with a less than stellar 4.21 GAA and .867 save percentage. Alex Lyon was called up from AHL Lehigh Valley to serve as the No. 2, but don't be surprised to see the Flyers lean heavily on starter Brian Elliott.