Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Sustains leg injury
Neuvirth -- who was placed on IR Wednesday -- is dealing with a leg injury, per freelance sports writer Tim Panaccio
Considering Neuvirth has logged a mere eight games this season, his absence is unlikely to affect all but the deepest of formats. In those prior appearances, the netminder is 2-5-1 with a less than stellar 4.21 GAA and .867 save percentage. Alex Lyon was called up from AHL Lehigh Valley to serve as the No. 2, but don't be surprised to see the Flyers lean heavily on starter Brian Elliott.
More News
-
Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Lands on IR•
-
Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Takes the loss Tuesday•
-
Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Starting Tuesday against San Jose•
-
Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Chased in loss to Canucks•
-
Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Receives starting nod Tuesday•
-
Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Allows four goals in shootout loss•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...