Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Takes the loss Tuesday
Neuvirth allowed three goals on 34 shots in Tuesday's loss to the Sharks.
It was the Flyers' ninth consecutive loss, and much like the previous ones, you can't really fault the goaltender here. Neuvirth kept the team in a game in which they looked completely disengaged and only managed one goal. The Czech netminder drops to 2-5-1 on the season with a .915 save percentage. Brian Elliott has been seeing the majority of crease time for Philadelphia, but even when Neuvirth does get the nod, it's best to avoid him until the Flyers figure things out.
