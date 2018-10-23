Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Tenatively set for rehab start

Neuvirth (groin) is likely to make a rehab start with the AHL's Phantoms on Wednesday, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Neuvirth's return appears to be imminent, though he does have a lot riding on his rehab performance. The Czech goalie has yet to make his season debut after going 9-7-3 with a 2.60 GAA and .915 save percentage over 22 games for the Flyers in 2017-18.