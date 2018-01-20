Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Tending twine Saturday afternoon

Neuvirth will start in goal Saturday afternoon against the visiting Devils, Andrew Gross of The Bergen Record reports.

The Flyers are accustomed to playing Saturday matinees, but this will be just the second day game for Neuvy as part of the 2017-18 season. He's done quite well against the Devils in his career, posting a 7-3-5 record, 2.21 GAA and .920 save percentage against them in 16 appearances. We could think of worse streaming options in goal for Saturday's 13-game slate.