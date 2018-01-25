Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Tending twine Thursday

Neuvirth will be between the pipes for Thursday's clash with Tampa Bay, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Neuvirth is undefeated in his previous four outings while registering a 1.20 GAA. The netminder's streak will face a stiff test in the Lightning's high-powered offense that is scoring a league-leading 3.50 goals per game. Undisciplined play by the Flyers could make things even tougher for the Czech, considering the team's penalty-kill percentage is a paltry 75.2 (third lowest in the NHL).