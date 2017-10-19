Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Tending twine Thursday
Neuvirth will be between the pipes against the Predators on Thursday, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Neuvirth will start consecutive games for the first time this season after a 40-save performance against the Panthers on Tuesday. While the Flyers are sitting in fourth in the Metropolitan Division at 4-2-0, starter Brian Elliott has underwhelmed with a 3.25 GAA. If Elliott continues to struggle, it could open the door for Neuvirth to take over as the No. 1 in the City of Brotherly Love.
