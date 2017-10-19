Neuvirth will be between the pipes against the Predators on Thursday, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Neuvirth will start consecutive games for the first time this season after a 40-save performance against the Panthers on Tuesday. While the Flyers are sitting in fourth in the Metropolitan Division at 4-2-0, starter Brian Elliott has underwhelmed with a 3.25 GAA. If Elliott continues to struggle, it could open the door for Neuvirth to take over as the No. 1 in the City of Brotherly Love.