Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Tending twine Tuesday
Neuvirth will be the road starter in Tuesday's game versus the Predators.
Neuvirth relieved Carter Hart early in the second period of Monday's game versus the Hurricanes, and he was stellar, stopping all 23 shots. This will be just Neuvirth's fifth start of the season, and he should expect plenty of action since the Predators are tied for eighth in the league with 32.7 shots on goal per game.
