Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Tipped for Thursday's start
Neuvirth will man the crease for Thursday's matchup with Ottawa, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
While Brian Elliott has already been named the team's No. 1 goaltender, Neuvirth has put together some strong performances in his three starts to date. Despite a 1-2-0 record, Neuvirth has eye-popping marks of 1.36 GAA and .957 save percentage. Neuvirth will be hoping for some scoring support from his teammates as he tries to defeat a Senators team that has averaged 4.00 goals per game over their last three contests.
