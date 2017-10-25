Neuvirth will man the crease for Thursday's matchup with Ottawa, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

While Brian Elliott has already been named the team's No. 1 goaltender, Neuvirth has put together some strong performances in his three starts to date. Despite a 1-2-0 record, Neuvirth has eye-popping marks of 1.36 GAA and .957 save percentage. Neuvirth will be hoping for some scoring support from his teammates as he tries to defeat a Senators team that has averaged 4.00 goals per game over their last three contests.