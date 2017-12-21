Neuvirth (leg) will join the team's pre-holiday road trip, but is unlikely to suit up in either contest, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Neuvirth has reportedly been nearing a return, but this latest news effectively rules him out until after the holiday break, when the team heads out for another two-game road trip. The netminder has missed the Flyers' previous nine outings, yet probably would only have featured in one of those contests over starter Brian Elliott. Hopefully the extra time off will give Neuvirth the chance to resume the backup role Dec. 28 against the Panthers.