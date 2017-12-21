Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Traveling with team, but doubtful to play
Neuvirth (leg) will join the team's pre-holiday road trip, but is unlikely to suit up in either contest, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Neuvirth has reportedly been nearing a return, but this latest news effectively rules him out until after the holiday break, when the team heads out for another two-game road trip. The netminder has missed the Flyers' previous nine outings, yet probably would only have featured in one of those contests over starter Brian Elliott. Hopefully the extra time off will give Neuvirth the chance to resume the backup role Dec. 28 against the Panthers.
More News
-
Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Could return soon•
-
Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Injury to keep him out 1-2 weeks•
-
Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Sustains leg injury•
-
Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Lands on IR•
-
Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Takes the loss Tuesday•
-
Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Starting Tuesday against San Jose•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...