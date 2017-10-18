Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Turns away 40 shots in win
Neuvirth saved 40 of 41 shots during Tuesday's 5-1 win over Florida.
This was a dominant showing from Neuvirth, and he's going to start pushing Brian Elliott for starts moving forward if his strong play continues. Elliott has been locked in as the No. 1 netminder to start the season, but he's not taking the job and running with it by posting a .884 save percentage and 3.25 GAA through four outings. For now, Neuvirth is nothing more than a depth option in most leagues, but he's definitely on the streamer radar and owns the potential to play his way into more starts.
