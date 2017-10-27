Neuvirth allowed five goals on 28 shots in Thursday's loss to the Senators.

Brian Elliott has disappointed since arriving in Philadelphia, but Neuvirth didn't fare much better Thursday. It was the first dud of the year for the 29-year-old, who is sporting a .925 save percentage in four starts. Even with his lackluster effort against Ottawa, Neuvirth should still see plenty of action moving forward. He's been better than Elliott overall and is capable of stealing games when he's at his best.