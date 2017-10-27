Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Turns in lackluster showing Thursday
Neuvirth allowed five goals on 28 shots in Thursday's loss to the Senators.
Brian Elliott has disappointed since arriving in Philadelphia, but Neuvirth didn't fare much better Thursday. It was the first dud of the year for the 29-year-old, who is sporting a .925 save percentage in four starts. Even with his lackluster effort against Ottawa, Neuvirth should still see plenty of action moving forward. He's been better than Elliott overall and is capable of stealing games when he's at his best.
More News
-
Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Tipped for Thursday's start•
-
Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Allows single tally in loss•
-
Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Tending twine Thursday•
-
Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Turns away 40 shots in win•
-
Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Draws Tuesday start•
-
Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Stops 25 in tough-luck loss•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...