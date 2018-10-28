Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Ugly loss in first start of season

Neuvirth allowed six goals on 22 shots in Saturday's 6-1 loss to the Islanders.

What a hit for daily owners. Philly's pain in the blue paint is now at least a couple decades old. This was Neuvirth's first start of the season and he won't get many more in the short term with efforts like that. Then again, he didn't get much help from his teammates. But Neuvirth didn't help himself, either. Gulp.