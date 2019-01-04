Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Unavailable Saturday
Neuvirth will not play in Saturday's game due to a lower-body injury and is considered day-to-day moving forward.
Neuvirth played most of Thursday's game against the Hurricanes, but it appears he didn't emerge from the game unscathed. He wasn't present on the ice for Friday's practice and his absence Saturday led the Flyers to claim Mike McKenna off of waivers Friday. McKenna will serve as the backup for Carter Hart against the Flames, while Neuvirth's next chance to return arrives Monday against the Blues.
