Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Will patrol crease Sunday
Neuvirth will get the home start for Sunday's game against the Sabres, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.
Neuvirth hasn't been in the starter's net since Nov. 28, mostly due to a leg injury that kept him out until Dec. 26. In nine appearances, he's played respectably, showing a .915 save percentage but producing an unimpressive 2-5-1 record. The Sabres are the perfect opponent to get back in the groove, though, as they've scored a league-worst 2.2 goals per game while capitalizing on just 11.9 percent of their power-play opportunities.
