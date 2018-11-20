Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Will remain out through November

Neuvirth (undisclosed) will not be fit to return until early December, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Neuvirth has only appeared in one game this season -- he was shelled for six goals allowed against the Islanders on Oct. 27 -- and Philadelphia's 11th-year puck stopper remains on injured reserve for the time being.

