Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Winds up on IR

Neuvirth (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, with the move retroactive to Jan. 3, Dave Isaac of the Courier Post reports.

Since the Flyers backdated Neuvirth's IR transaction, he can be removed from that list at any time. Still, rookie netminder Carter Hart will post up between the pipes against the Devils on Saturday afternoon with Mike McKenna available in a backup role.

