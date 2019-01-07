Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Won't dress against Blues

Neuvirth (lower body) will be out of action versus St. Louis on Monday, per Adam Kimelman of NHL.com.

Neuvirth once again is dealing with an injury, which figures to see Carter Hart and Mike McKenna split the upcoming back-to-back against the Blues and Capitals on Monday and Tuesday, respectively. When Neuvirth might be ready to return remains to be seen, but even once healthy, the veteran could struggle to earn minutes given his poor performances this season (a 1-4-1 record and 4.26 GAA in seven outings).