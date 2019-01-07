Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Won't dress against Blues
Neuvirth (lower body) will be out of action versus St. Louis on Monday, per Adam Kimelman of NHL.com.
Neuvirth once again is dealing with an injury, which figures to see Carter Hart and Mike McKenna split the upcoming back-to-back against the Blues and Capitals on Monday and Tuesday, respectively. When Neuvirth might be ready to return remains to be seen, but even once healthy, the veteran could struggle to earn minutes given his poor performances this season (a 1-4-1 record and 4.26 GAA in seven outings).
More News
-
Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Unavailable Saturday•
-
Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Falters early against 'Canes•
-
Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Between pipes against Hurricanes•
-
Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Succumbs to Nashville•
-
Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Tending twine Tuesday•
-
Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Plays well in relief•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...