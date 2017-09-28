Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Won't start Thursday due to illness
Neuvirth is dealing with an illness and will serve as the backup goalie during Thursday's matchup with the Bruins, Bill Meltzer of NHL.com reports.
The Flyers are set to start Alex Lyon during Thursday's contest, as they'll attempt to keep Neuvirth off the ice while he recovers from an illness. However, he'll be available in an emergency situation as the backup if needed. Once the regular season hits, Neuvirth is expected to start at goalie, though he'll have to hold off Brian Elliott.
