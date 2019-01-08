Flyers' Mike McKenna: Blue-paint bound Tuesday
McKenna will start in the road goal Tuesday versus the Capitals, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
The Flyers will tie an NHL record by starting their seventh goalie of the season when McKenna enters the blue paint. McKenna started the season with Ottawa and recorded an .897 save percentage, 3.96 GAA and 1-4-1 record in 10 appearances. That stat line isn't appealing for a meeting with the Caps, who rank sixth in the league with 3.44 goals per game.
