McKenna was snatched off the waiver wire by the Flyers from the Canucks on Friday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

McKenna will join his third organization in 2019, having been traded from Ottawa to Vancouver on Wednesday. If the netminder gets in a game for Philadelphia, it would set a NHL record for most goaltenders used in a season at seven. Don't be surprised to see McKenna back on waivers down the road, as the team is waiting (perhaps anxiously) for Brian Elliott (lower body) to return.