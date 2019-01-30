Flyers' Mike McKenna: Embarks on conditioning stint
McKenna was loaned to AHL Lehigh Valley on Wednesday for conditioning purposes.
McKenna looked out of sorts in his Flyers debut versus the Capitals on Jan. 8 -- he permitted four goals on 24 shots in a home loss -- and the team opted to keep him out of the seven games that followed. With further consideration to Anthony Stolarz pitching a 38-save shutout to the detriment of the Rangers on Tuesday, the Flyers seized an opportunity to send McKenna to the top developmental affiliate to work on his conditioning. McKenna simply doesn't play enough to warrant fantasy consideration.
