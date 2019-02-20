Flyers' Mike McKenna: Hits waiver wire
McKenna was waived by the Flyers on Wednesday.
McKenna will likely receive a one-way ticket out of Philadelphia since Cam Talbot has finally joined the team following his trade from the Oilers last Friday. It's entirely possible that McKenna will pass through waivers unclaimed, and in that case, he'd almost assuredly end up with the Flyers' top developmental affiliate, AHL Lehigh Valley.
