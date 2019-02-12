McKenna was recalled from his conditioning assignment with AHL Lehigh Valley on Tuesday.

McKenna switches spots with Brian Elliott (lower body), who was sent down on a conditioning assignment of his own. McKenna figures to serve as the third option between the pipes for the Flyers behind Carter Hart and Anthony Stolarz. If Philadelphia can't find a trade partner for McKenna soon, the club will likely be forced to place the Ontario native on waivers.

