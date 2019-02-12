Flyers' Mike McKenna: Returns from conditioning stint
McKenna was recalled from his conditioning assignment with AHL Lehigh Valley on Tuesday.
McKenna switches spots with Brian Elliott (lower body), who was sent down on a conditioning assignment of his own. McKenna figures to serve as the third option between the pipes for the Flyers behind Carter Hart and Anthony Stolarz. If Philadelphia can't find a trade partner for McKenna soon, the club will likely be forced to place the Ontario native on waivers.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...