Flyers' Mike McKenna: Shelled in Flyers debut
McKenna turned aside 20 of 24 shots during Tuesday's 5-3 road loss to the Capitals.
McKenna is on his third NHL time in 2019, but his first start for the Flyers will likely do little to help his cause with his new team. Dropping to a 1-5-1 record behind a 3.52 GAA and .897 save percentage. The Flyers crease remains Carter Hart's to lose and it likely won't be long before McKenna is returned to the minors so his fantasy value is virtually non-existent at the moment.
