Vecchione was loaned to AHL Lehigh Valley on Wednesday.

The 2017 Hobey Baker winner gave his best effort to win a spot in the Flyers' lineup out of training camp, but will have to at least begin his season at the AHL level. Though a rookie, Vecchione is already 24 years old after spending four years with Union College and should be able to use this maturity to his advantage while trying to play his way to an NHL recall. Vecchione has the skill to produce and will be worth keeping tabs on if he's recalled at any point in 2017-18.