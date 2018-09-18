Vorobyov has looked very good during training camp and is a sleeper candidate to become the Flyers third-line center at the beginning of the season Mary Clarke of The Athletic reports.

The 21-year-old prospect struggled in the face-off circle during the team's first preseason game, but he also scored the Flyers first goal. Last season, Vorobyov scored nine goals and 29 points in 58 AHL games. Those aren't eye-popping numbers, but the Flyers are very high on him, and he's looked impressive this month. If Voroboyv earns the third-line center role, he would likely receive playing time next to proven fantasy commodity Wayne Simmonds and fellow prospect Oskar Lindblom.