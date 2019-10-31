Vorobyov was demoted to the minors Thursday.

Vorobyov appeared in five games after being called up Oct. 20, in which he registered one assist, four shots and one block while averaging 9:04 of ice time. With the Russian joining up with the Phantoms, the club promoted Philippe Myers, German Rubtsov and Carsen Twarynski. If any one of those three can impress, it could prevent Vorobyov from earning another look this year.