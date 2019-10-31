Flyers' Mikhail Vorobyov: Dropped to AHL Lehigh Valley
Vorobyov was demoted to the minors Thursday.
Vorobyov appeared in five games after being called up Oct. 20, in which he registered one assist, four shots and one block while averaging 9:04 of ice time. With the Russian joining up with the Phantoms, the club promoted Philippe Myers, German Rubtsov and Carsen Twarynski. If any one of those three can impress, it could prevent Vorobyov from earning another look this year.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.