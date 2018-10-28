Flyers' Mikhail Vorobyov: Drops to minors
Vorobyov was assigned to AHL Lehigh Valley on Sunday, Bill Meltzer of NHL.com reports.
Vorobyov has averaged 11:45 through his first seven NHL games and notched a goal and an assist. The rookie has logged consistent power-play minutes, but his even strength play has been a black mark, as Vorobyov posted a 38.9 Corsi For percentage thus far.
