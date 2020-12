Vorobyov suffered an ACL injury while playing for Ufa Salavat (KHL) and is expected to miss significant time, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Prior to getting hurt, Vorobyov garnered five goals and eight helpers in 33 KHL contests. Selected by the Flyers in the fourth round of the 2015 NHL Draft, the Russian center opted to sign overseas this season but remains under Philadelphia's control after the club gave him a qualifying offer.